Tera Intezaar first song ‘Khali Khali Dil’: See Arbaaz and Sunny’s tremendous romance

Mumbai: First song of Sunny Leone’s movie ‘Tera Intezaar’, ‘Khali Khali Dil’ is out on Thursday. The trailer of Tera Intezaar was released on Wednesday which was praised by the audience and now the song is also getting thumps up.

Sunny and Arbaaz have gone bold in the songs and the audience likes their chemistry on screen. The song is beautifully featured near a beach with Sunny looking sexy in purple dress.

Sung by Armaan Malik and Payal Dev, music is by Raaj Aashoo and lyrics given by Shabbir Ahmed. Within 24 hours, the song got 3.5 million views on YouTube channel.

The film stars Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone in lead roles along with Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Richa Sharma, Gauhar Khan, Hanif Noyda, Bhani Singh and Aarya Babbar.

The Bollywood musical romantic thriller was helmed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta of Bageshree Films along with associate producers Ruby Prem Singh, Pankaj Thakkar and Manoj Sanghvi.

Tera Intezaar will release on 24 November 2017.