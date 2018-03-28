Tenali Rama actor Sohit Vijay Soni’s unaffordability to buy expensive food made him fall in love with tea

Mumbai: Tenali Rama actor Sohit Vijay Soni has marked his foot in the Television industry with his hard work and dedication. He found himself grounded in the industry but before in his initial year he found it very tough for him. There was a time when he was penniless and couldn’t even afford food to eat at that time he started having tea to satiate his hunger.

Sohit said,”When I came to Mumbai to become an actor I find everything expensive right from food to conveyance to lodging. But one thing was cheap and I could afford was tea. From morning to night, I used to have more than 20 cups of tea. I noticed that tea used to kill my hunger, and that helped me to survive because I had less money to eat proper food. My liking for tea developed because of my circumstances.”

“Later on, when I joined Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai my habit continued. I have a very strong emotional connect with tea. There has been a time when I had 28 cups of tea in a day. My friends and colleagues from the industry do ask me not to drink too much so I have cut down to 10 cups now. Maybe my life will change in few years but my love for tea will stay forever as it reminds me my initial days,” Sohit added.