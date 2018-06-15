Telugu superstar Jr NTR blessed with baby boy

Telugu superstar Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second child today. The actor shared this news via twitter.

The family grows bigger. It’s a BOY! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2018



The couple already has son named Abhay Ram, who was born in July 2014. Post this good news many celebs from the south industry sent congratulatory messages to the superstar and his wife and among them was natural star Nani.

Congratulations babai @tarak9999 .. it’s raining Boy’s .. love to you all :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) June 14, 2018

Congratulations to proud new parents! May dese tiny feet will tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever! @tarak9999 😊 https://t.co/I4wSPvi7zH — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) June 14, 2018

Earlier, the actor had said that the entry of Abhay Ram changed his career and approach towards his life in a positive way. “My son’s entry into my life changed the way I saw my career and my general outlook towards life. We keep thinking of what others feel when we do something. I was meant to be an actor and I realised that only after my son was born. I haven’t been fully genuine in what I’ve been doing. The best thing after my son is my work and he taught me to be genuine,” said Jr NTR.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy with Aravindha Sametha. He will also be seen in Baahubali’s director SS Rajamouli’s untitled next which also stars Ram Charan in a pivotal role.