Telugu star Allu Arjun and wife names their daughter ‘Allu Arha’

Telugu actor Allu Arjun who became father last month has revealed his daughters name on his official Twitter account. The actor on Sunday announced that the newest member of their family has been named ‘Allu Arha’.

Announcing on Twitter Allu wrote, our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning: Lord Shiva. Islamic meaning: Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” together ARHA #AlluArha

Our newly arrived angel Ꭿllυ Ꭿrhα. Hindu meaning : Lord Shiva . Islamic meaning : Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” together ARHA #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/eD40TFhMgh

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2016

Since the announcement, Allu Arha has been trending on social media.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and already has a two-year old son, Ayaan.

When ‘Allu Arha’ was born last month, the actor had shared the news with an ecstatic tweet: Blessed with a Baby Girl! Soooo Happppyyyyyy right now! One boy & one girl. Could’nt asks for more. Thank you for all the wishes. Lucky me.

Blessed with a Baby Girl ! Soooo Happppyyyyyy right now ! One boy & one girl. Could’nt ask for more. Thank you for all the wishes. Lucky me — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2016

Allu Arjun is the son of producer Allu Aavind and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s sister Nirmala. Allu Arjun enjoys a strong fan following. He is also named as Tollywood’s most googled celebrity of 2016. On the professional front, Allu is currently shooting for ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ aka DJ, directed by Harish Shankar and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film will release in April 2017. After DJ, he is likely to start shooting for his Tamil debut film from March next year.