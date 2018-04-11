Telugu actress Sri Reddy accuses Abhiram Daggubati brother of Rana Daggubati of forced sex; who exactly is he?

Telugu actress and TV presenter Sri Reddy has allegedly disclosed the name of the person who used to exploit her sexually. The person she named is Abhiram Daggubati, he is a son of famous producer of South film industry and most of his relatives are into acting and film making. Sri Reddy previously alleged that director Sekhar Kammula has harassed her in a Facebook post and he is involved in casting couch. And now name of Abhiram Daggubati has put South film industry in state of shock.

Talking more about Abhiram Daggubati he is the son of famous and renowned son of Suresh Babu. Abhiram’s grandfather D Ramanaidu was also a producer and started a production house Suresh Productions. Abhiram’s elder brother Rana Daggubati is one of the biggest name in South industry who shot to fame from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series and became famous worldwide. His uncle Venkatesh is also a popular Telugu actor.

Abhiram Daggubati never became an actor because his father thought he is good in business “Suresh Babu feels that Abhiram is good to look after the business and has asked him to do so. Abhiram has already worked on the production side for a few films and will continue doing the same,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Abhiram has many controversies to his name, in 2015 a complaint was filed against him for allegedly assaulting two US nationals according to Deccan Chronicle report. He was involved in brawl when their bike hit his car. Abhiram filed a complaint against the two people stating his car was hit and damaged.

Even in 2017 he had a fight with his neighbour over some construction issue. And now actress has alleged him for exploiting her sexually. In an interview with a Telugu TV channel, Sri Reddy alleged that Abhiram used to force her to have sex with him at a studio in Hyderabad. “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.”