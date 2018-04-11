Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni denies news about her pregnancy

Samantha Akkineni, wife of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, rubbished the news about her pregnancy. The actress, however, spoke about when they would start to plan for a family. The actress was dating the actor Naga Chaitanya for a long time and then the two got married. The duo got married in October 2017. The duo is also fondly called as Chaisam.

The actress gained much popularity after her successful film Rangasthalam. Earlier there was a rumour that the duo will be expecting their first child in 2018. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress said, “I am a bit traditional and I look after home as how my mother and my mother-in-law do.

Chay and I have a very normal approach to things; from writing our provision list to deciding the menu for dinner, to seeing if everything is there at home. Day-to-day activities are organised by us. I like to do that at home. Things have definitely changed after the marriage. Before, it was just me and my way of living, but now, my family is most important and the way we conduct things at home are very impartant ”

The actress opened up about having a child and family planning, “I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that’s going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby.”