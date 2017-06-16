Television ruled by women, says Urvashi Dholakia

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who will soon be seen in the upcoming TV series “Chandrakanta”, says Indian television is widely ruled by women.

Asked about her opinion on the representation of women on the small screen, Urvashi told IANS: “First of all, let me tell you television is always ruled by women. And I am sure television could not have grown so much without being accepted by the audience on the ground of women’s representation.”

“I see no point of going down to feminism and saying that we represent women as they are discriminated by men all the time.”

She added: “There are all kinds of people on the face of this Earth. Some women are dominating, some are dominated, some are holding a strong personality, some are grey, but each to its own. I think more than representation, it is the matter of perception.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, “Chandrakanta” will premiere on June 24 on Colors. Urvashi is playing the character of a greedy queen, who believes in black magic and can go to any extent to reach to the top of a powerful position.

Giving an insight into her character, the actress said: “I always get into the character, there is no other way for me to build a character on screen. Having said that, I am acting for too long to analyse my process as an actor, I think it is in-built. I switch into a character so effortlessly that I do not over-analyse anything.”

Urvashi became a household name with her role in “Kasautii Zindagi Kay”. She was also the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss 6”.