Television producer Gautam Adhikari passes away

Oct 27, 2017
Mumbai: Leading television producer, Gautam Adhikari, who is considered as one of the pioneers of the Marathi TV industry, passed away at his residence here today after a brief illness, his family sources said. He was 67.

The last rites will be performed at 11 am in Vile Parle suburban area of Mumbai. Gautam and his brother Markand started a company– Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group- in 1985 as a small family owned partnership firm. It went on to become the first publicly-listed television production company in India when it was listed on the BSE in 1995. The company initially produced serials in Marathi, but soon ventured into film distribution & production business.

It is a leading Indian M&E conglomerate with interests in broadcast, films, content production and publishing. Gautam Adhikari, who was a diploma holder in commercial art, had directed several films and serials.


