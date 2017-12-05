Tejaswi Prakash says, I am the hero of ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’

Mumbai: Actress Tejaswi Prakash, who is currently seen as Diya in “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, says she decided to be a part of the show as it centered around her character and she was the “hero” of the story. The makers of controversial TV show “Pehredaar Piya Ki”, which was pulled off the air in August due to its “obnoxious” plot, have come up with “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” to showcase a fresh storyline with the same cast.

“It’s a new show altogether. I chose ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ because it has got me to do a lot as the female protagonist. The show is completely based on a promise that I had given — a guy that I am protecting and a sacrifice that I have made in life,” Tejaswi told IANS. “In this show, I am not dancing around trees. I am the hero of this show. I believed in taking something like this. The story is something that we don’t get to see in today’s times. It’s a way to get to make people believe in promises again. I really liked it,” she added.

Sony Entertainment Television had pulled “Pehredaar Piya Ki” off air after a lot of complaints to the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) against the show which revolved around an 18-year-old girl marrying a nine-year-old boy. The decision was reportedly taken under pressure from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the actress feels “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” will not face any such obstacles as its story is more relatable.

“The story that we are showing in this show is more relatable and will be easier for the audience to understand because this show is more about the way I am looking after the promise I gave. We have gone off track. The previous show was less about this, but now we are more focused,” Tejaswi said.