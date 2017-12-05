Tejaswi Prakash is the hero of her upcoming serial

Tejaswi Prakash, who is currently seen as Diya in “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, says she decided to be a part of the show as it centered around her character and she was the “hero” of the story. The makers of controversial TV show “Pehredaar Piya Ki”, which was pulled off the air in August due to its “obnoxious” plot, have come up with “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya” to showcase a fresh storyline with the same cast.

“It’s a new show altogether. I chose ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ because it has got me to do a lot as the female protagonist. The show is completely based on a promise that I had given – a guy that I am protecting and a sacrifice that I have made in life,” Tejaswi said.

“In this show, I am not dancing around trees. I am the hero of this show. I believed in taking something like this. The story is something that we don’t get to see in today’s times. It’s a way to get to make people believe in promises again. I really liked it,” she added.