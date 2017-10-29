Tejasswi Prakash hits the gym hard for Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who plays Diya in “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, is spending extensive hours at the gym to get in the right shape for the TV show. As per the narrative of the show, Diya, on account of her promise, is the protector of Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti), wherein it is her responsibility to defend him against all dangers.

There are multiple action sequences involved. “I have always been a fitness freak and from the past few months, I have been hitting the gym regularly. I have presently been working out rigorously every day for almost two hours which has helped me to lose body fat and gain an impressive muscle tone,” Tejasswi said.

“Also, while shooting for ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, I have been performing different kinds of action sequences such as camel riding, archery etc. My extensive workout regime has worked wonders for me,” she added.