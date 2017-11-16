Tejasswi is learning sword fighting

Tejasswi Prakash had to learn sword fighting for “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, and the actress says swinging swords is not easy at all. As per the narrative of the show, her character Diya, on account of her promise, is the protector of Ratan Maan Singh (played by Rohit Suchanti), wherein it is her responsibility to defend him against all dangers.

To prepare for the role, Tejasswi underwent rigorous training for several action sequences. She will also be seen performing a 360-degree cartwheel stunt wearing a lehenga. “It was quite challenging to shoot the entire sword fighting sequence, especially a 360-degree cartwheel in fully decked up heavy lehenga and jewellery. However, we got the shot perfect in a few takes and the scene has come out really well,” Tejasswi said.

“Dodging and swinging swords is not an easy task as the swords are heavy. I have worked really hard and thanks to the training workshop, as it helped me a lot in preparing for this challenging role. In fact, the audience will see me performing several action stunts in episodes to come and I am looking forward to everyone’s reaction to the new me,” she added.