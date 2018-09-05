Tech YouTuber MKBHD calls out Anushka Sharma for posting promotional photos for Pixel2XL from iPhone

Anushka Sharma again made a big mistake on social media and this time it was caught by a well-known YouTuber. On Tuesday, Anushka shared some cute pictures on her social media platform for the promotion of Google’s new phone, Pixel2XL. In the picture she can be seen with a furry white dog in the two colourful photos. However, tech YouTuber, Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD caught a big mistake in the picture she shared, the pictures Anushka tweeted pictures from an iPhone.

MKBHD posted screenshots on Twitter. “Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious,” he wrote in his tweet. When he found out that Sui Dhaaga star Anushka had deleted the tweet, he shared it again from ‘Twitter Web Client.’ “Yeah deleted and retweeted but just scroll down a bit for more Pixel ads from an iPhone lol,” he wrote in a tweet.

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

He again tweeted, “Maybe the photo transfered from a Pixel phone and posted from an iPhone.” Marques had a simple reply, “Going through all that work to avoid actually using the Pixel is admirable lol.”

Anushka will soon be seen in Sui Dhaga-Made in India opposite Varun Dhawan. The film releases on September 28. The movie is directed by Sharat Katariya and is produced by Yashraj Flims