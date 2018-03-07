Team Loveratri is all smiles in this new picture from sets

Team Loveratri who has kickstarted shoot in Vadodara is all smile in this new picture shared by the makers.

The picture showcases the lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, director Abhiraj Minawala, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant along with the crew members.

The entire Loveratri team posed for a picture perfect moment after wrapping the shoot. The makers tweeted captioning, “The fantastic @VMVMVMVMVM with the #Loveratri cast and crew in Baroda! 🕺🏻💃🏻@aaysharma @warina_hussain”.

Earlier this morning, Aayush Sharma took to his Twitter sharing a rehearsal picture of the first song from his debut film Loveratri. Vaibhavi Merchant who is known for her ace choreography has been giving dance lessons to the Loveratri lead pair.

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are leaving no stone unturned to get into the Gujarati character as they have been extensively practising Garba over sometime.

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple’s love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

The earlier released poster of the film which showcased Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the dandiya ready pose garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters for the fresh pairing.

‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.