Team Loveratri celebrates director Abhiraj Minawala’s birthday on sets

Abhiraj Minawala who is marking his directorial debut with Loveratri celebrates his birthday on the sets of the film.

Team Loveratri gave a pleasant surprise to director Abhiraj while shooting for their upcoming film in Mumbai.

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat, a romantic drama which unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri. The film stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead role marking their Bollywood debut with the film.

Aayush Sharma took to his social media sharing pictures from the onset celebration.

The actor-director duo who had earlier visited Gujarat for the recce of their film share a very good bond on and off screen. Director Abhiraj was extremely overwhelmed with surprise he received from his Loveratri team.

The earlier released poster of the film which showcased Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the dandiya ready pose garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters. ‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 21st September, 2018.