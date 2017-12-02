Team Fukrey Returns promote their film at Metro Station!

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were seen traveling from Mumbai Metro today.The star cast was snapped at Andheri Metro station after they had a joyride from Metro train. Also, the film promises a joyride. They were seen having each other and even posed for the cameras. Early this month, they were gallivanting on Mumbai streets. Where they went and did what they love.

Team Fukrey Returns have been gallivanting on the streets of Mumbai and Delhi promoting their film. Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Bholi Punjaban visited 4 famous places in Delhi on 29th November. The hangout places of college students, like Majnu ka Tila, Tom uncle’s Maggie and a Chinese stall in the very famous Kamla Nagar. They are known to be hangout spots of Delhi

Fukrey’s story is based in Delhi, and as we saw in the first part, the boys go and have the common and famous food in Delhi, like Chole Bhatture. This time in the movie they will be seen visiting many more places, but before the release of the movie they did a creative campaign of visiting all the famous spots of the city.

The team has set a notch higher in their Jugaady level by spreading Fukrapanti in Delhi.The makers of Fukrey Returns have left no stone unturned to promote their film. Fukrey Returns is all set to recreate the magic of 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, the high on humor trailer has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences.

The songs from the film ‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai’, ‘Mehbooba’, ‘Peh Gaya Khalara’ and ‘Ishq De Fanniyar’ have further added to the excitement of the audience. Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017