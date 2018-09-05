Teachers’ Day 2018: TV celebs share a life lesson they got from their teacher

The entire world is celebrating Teachers’ Day today. Hence, on this celebratory occasion of Teachers’ Day, TV actors share their life lessons with us. Take a look –

Himanshu Malhotra: I was in the third grade when I had got the third position and then in the fourth grade, I again got the third position. At that time, my class teacher called me asked me, ‘What is this?’ I said, ‘The third position.’ She slapped me on my face and told me, ‘You don’t want to move further?’ After that, next semester, I scored the second position in the class and then slowly moved to 1st rank in my class. That one slap changed everything.

Sneha Wagh: I have learnt so much from all my teachers. I remember it was my teachers’ constant encouragement which made me love all my subjects. It was the way they taught, they made everything seem like so much fun.

Saurabh Pandey: For me, my father is my teacher. One thing which he told me when I was around 6 years old was that I had a big heart and never feared anything. It felt like dad knew something about me which I didn’t even know about myself. I took his word as it is and believed it for good. Since then, fear has been out of my life. This teaching has been one of the main pillars of my personality and will remain with me until my last breath.

Naveen Sharma: I was very close to my school principal, Late Dr Neelam Walia. She taught me a lot of things and she somehow knew that I will make my way to this industry. So, she used to always say ‘Naveen, stay grounded always, no matter how big and famous you become.’ I had no idea why she used to say this to me. But now I understand.

Gurucharan Singh: I was taught by my teachers to always share and also to always try to uplift other people and bring happiness and positivity. That was something that I remember my teachers telling me to do and I still follow it today.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: I am so lucky to have so many teachers who I have learned a lot from. Whatever is the situation, they always taught me to believe in god and pray. I make sure to remember this every time I feel like giving up.

Shivin Narang: More then the subjects or academics, I am lucky that I got teachers who always showed me the right path in life. They focused more on values… as in respecting your family, not judging anyone. That is what matters in life the most.