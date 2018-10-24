Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are the NEW neighbors of these Hollywood stars

Earlier today, news of Nick Jonas buying a swanky house in Los Angeles made the rounds. The house is worth $6.5 million or Rs 48 crore. The house has beautiful interiors with modern architecture. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and is built on an area of 4129 square feet with an infinity swimming pool and incredible views of the canyon. Even the pictures of the house were out and we must say that it’s every bit of royalty.

Now let us tell you the main attraction of the house. Priyanka’s new abode is in Beverly Hills is home to many renowned Hollywood celebrities. From Taylor Swift to late Michael Jackson many Hollywood celebrities have their own property in Beverly Hills. We list out name of some celebrities who have lived or living life like a king size in the luxurious area of Beverly Hills.

Taylor SwiftThe American singer- songwriter purchased this property in September 2015 for $25 million, a seemingly tiny amount for such an expansive property. Since the purchase, Taylor has spent a fortune on renovations and privacy fences. The property is of 10,982 square foot. It has total 7 bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy bought this massive estate in May 2000 for $5.5 million sitting on nearly 4 acres of prime hilltop real estate. The property is of 4000 Square footage has 10 bedrooms and seventeen Bathrooms. It was definitely a profitable investment as the house is now worth nearly $37 million.

Adele

The ‘Hello’ singer purchased this traditional home for $9.5 million in April. The property is of 6,597 square footage has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Although she spends most of her time in London, she has great neighbors waiting for her when she’s in Los Angeles – among them are Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, and Ashton Kutcher.

Jennifer Aniston

The FRIENDS actor used her home in Beverly Hills as a holding area for her secret wedding to Justin Theroux and completely threw off the paparazzi when it was reveal she had a huge at-home wedding here. She purchased this hilltop oasis in January 2012 for $21 million.

Beyoncé and JAY Z

Beyoncé and Jay Z decided to rent and settled in their Beverly Hills home in October 2015 for a reported $150,000/month. The palace was owned by ex-Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt until he sold it in 2014 for $45 million after being forced to sell The Dodgers.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez picked up this massive French estate from actress Sela Ward in May 2016 for $28 million. The property is of 13,923 square footage and has seven bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara bought this Italian-style villa for $10.6 million in February 2014. It features imported Argentinian accents and a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, among many other luxuries, fit for the highest paid actress on TV.

Michael Jackson

This was the last home of Michael Jackson before his death, in his bedroom here, in June 2009. Michael was renting this property for a whopping $100,000/month and used it as the launch pad of what would have been his final tour, this Is It.

Well Priyanka having a house of her own in the spacious Beverly Hills has definitely made her enter into the list of top Hollywood celebrities who love to have a lavish lifestyle.