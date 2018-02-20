Tanya Sharma turns showstopper for ‘The Front Row’ by Seema Kashyap

Mumbai: The front row designs by Seema Kashyap displayed their splendid collection in Mumbai last night amongst celebrities and stylists. The label is a year old but the designs are already a hit at international fashion shows.

10 models presented dazzling gowns and dresses in the shades of black, blue and sea green with sparkling beadwork on it and is made of soft and drapey tulle and lace accompanied by sequinned and thread work embellishment. Designs are Opulent, eye-catching yet elegant. Its a perfect example of bold and classy silhouette TFR collection is a beautiful amalgamation of silk, We have all red carpet ready gowns and also they are easy to wear with the perfect amount of oomph factor for today’s women, said designer Seema Kashayp while talking about her collection.

“Tanya Sharma said The gowns by The Front Row’s designs are the perfect option for evening wear and all designs are bold and elegant, and i feel honored to represent the brand”.