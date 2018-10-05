Tanushree Dutta Sting Operation! ‘I feel she was on her periods that day’, says ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ producer Samee Siddiqui

Tanushree Dutta–Nana Patekar’s brawl is getting uglier day by day. Even if the former Miss India’s fight against sexual harassment is gaining momentum among the masses, many people associated with the controversy are slamming Tanushree for her allegations.

Recently, in the English News channel, Times Now’s sting operation, producer of Horn Ok Pleassss, Samee Siddiqui revealed that Tanushree must have had on her periods. In an interview, Samee Siddiqui quoted as saying Pinkvilla about Tanushree’s allegations against Nana Patekar, “Should I tell you the truth? I feel that day she was on her periods.”

Shockingly, Horn Ok Pleassss’ director Rakesh Sarang also said that “She did it because of Bigg Boss.” As per the latest development in the controversy, Tanushree Dutta has received two legal notices from Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri respectively, also Nana will address the accusations made by the actress on October 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

Tanushree’s #MeToo movement has been getting a lot response from many Bollywood celebs. From Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Twinkle Khanna, Pooja Bhat to Parineeti Chopra, a lot of B-town celebrities have shown solidarity on social media. Surprisingly, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and others preferred not to talk about this issue with the media.

For those uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her ten years ago in an interview with Zoom TV, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She had walked out of the project and has recently revived the decade-old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement. The actress also claimed that political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena i.e. MNS’ goons attacked her in 2008 on the sets of the film.