Tanushree Dutta sarcastically takes a dig at Nana Patekar’s decision to hold a press meet, calls him an award winning actor 

Tanushree Dutta has created quite a stir after exposing the grim reality of entertainment industry in India. She has contributed in the ongoing #MeToo movement and it is about time that it is taken seriously in India too. Well, after her explosive confessions about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar, the senior actor spoke to the press and said that he shall take a legal action against her. He did the same and then gave a statement that he would hold a press conference upon returning from Jaisalmer where he is shooting. He said that he would look in the eye of the cameras and answer every question posed to him because he is not afraid and has nothing to hide in this matter. Tanushree reacted to this and called him a great actor who would go to any lengths to give an award winning performance to convince masses. She said everybody should attend that press conference because one should not miss out on his acting.

She also said that she laughed when he called her his daughter ten years ago because it made no sense; his actions were opposite to his claims. And the situation is not much changed because he is still defending and denying what happened with Tanushree Dutta on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. Post Tanushree’s claims, there was a live video footage circulated on the internet about her car getting vandalised. This proves that her claims were not wrong at all. Let’s see how this case is handled now. Nana is currently shooting for Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan, who was called out by Tanushree for supporting a miscreant like him.