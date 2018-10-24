‘Tanushree Dutta raped me multiple times and is a boy from inside’, says Rakhi Sawant

The queen of controversy Rakhi Sawant, earlier batted for Nana Patekar and said Tanushree Dutta was high on drugs when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. And now talking to media, Rakhi made several revelations about Tanushree. Rakhi alleged that Tanushree raped her multiple times. She further said that the former Miss India is a boy from inside.

She further claimed that Tanushree used to be her best friend 12 years back, and hence, she used to go along with her in various rave parties, where Tanushree used to consume drugs and make her consume that too. Rakhi alleged that Tanushree inappropriately touched her private parts. She further said that she has been getting death gang-rape threats.

She then said that there are many lesbians in the Bollywood industry but she took Tanushree’s name only because the latter has filed a case against her.

The war started when Rakhi rubbished all the allegations against Nana Patekar and said Tanushree consumes drugs. Later, Tanushree filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore against Rakhi and in response, she filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case.