Tanushree Dutta opens up about being sexually assaulted, says ‘I want to expose the hypocrisy of Bollywood’

The year 2017 saw a humongous downfall in Hollywood after a producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and rape by several women in the industry. And after that, it gave rise to the #MeToo movement. The movement was spread like fire, and women around the globe started posting their sexual assault incidents on internet. But in India, only few women came out and spoke about the horror they faced, and from them, Bollywood actresses like Radhika Apte, Richa Chadda, Swara Bhasker and Konkona SenSharma showed solidarity with the movement using the #MeToo hashtag.

And now Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in an interview with News 18 shared about her experience of sexual assault which she faced on the sets when she was active in acting, “The thing is that our country has become so hypocritical, and people constantly ask why #MeToo movement is not happening in India, it won’t happen unless and until you’ll acknowledge what happened with me in 2008,” says Tanushree.

“The #MeToo happened in Hollywood a year or two back, but in India, it happened several years ago. I was probably one of the first people in the history of this country in the media field to speak up and stand up. Everybody saw what happened but the memory and the popular perception of it is that Tanushree Dutta spoke up against harassment and then she was no more,” she adds.

Tanushree had accused unnamed actor of misbehaving with her during the shoot of a special number on the sets of Horn OK Please. She had alleged that the actor made her uncomfortable to an extent that she eventually had to opt out of the song. She also said that when she turned down the actor’s advances he allegedly called the members of a political party on the set to intimidate her.

Tanushree says the entire incident shook her soul to the core and took away her belief from humanity. She says, “It was a very complicated year for me. Firstly, nobody from the industry spoke up for me publicly, and on the top of that they continued working with the perpetrators.”

The actress moved to America few years ago and she further adds that she will keep on bringing the issues until the culprits don’t pay the price for what they have done.

“Till the time I’m given justice no movement can start over here. I will keep bringing up this issue every time I’m here because I want to expose the hypocrisy of Bollywood that on one hand you are speaking about women empowerment, but everybody had a stoic silence on what happened with me and they have maintained it even today. In fact, they are not only maintaining the stoic silence but they are also working with the perpetrators.”