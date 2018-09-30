Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: Why we need an answer!

Currently, Bollywood, as well as Hollywood, is in the news for the big campaign against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry with hashtag #MeToo. The original movement was started when many actresses came out and exposed the misdeeds of producer Harvey Weinstein. The campaign went so viral that Bollywood actresses like Vidya Balan, Koena Mitra and others too came in front and joined the campaign by sharing their incidences.

Taking its reference ahead, since a past few days, former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has come up with a shocking revelation in which she alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of the film, Horn OK Pleassss! It all started when Tanushree Dutta revealed in an interview with Zoom TV stating that “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about this and that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it.”

Tanushree Dutta is a former Miss India has worked in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Dhol and others. However, when the incident happened with Tanushree she got replaced by Rakhi Sawant for a song, Nathni Utaro. As per Tanushree, when Rakhi Sawant was asked about the same, she had supported Nana Patekar. According to the actress, when she refused to shoot the song, then the makers and Nana called MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party’s goons to attack Tanushree. While speaking about the similarities between Weinstein and Nana’s case, Tanushree also stated that they have brought down the producer but we can’t even touch Nana.

Reportedly, Tanushree’s car was attacked by political party’s goons however due to lack of support from the industry, the actress decided to quit Bollywood forever.

When Nana Patekar was asked about the fiasco, he refused to talk about it and rubbished Tanushree’s claims. The actor’s lawyer also stated that they will bring Tanushree in court for defaming the actor’s image. After all, Nana Patekar is one of the well-known and respectable personality of the Indian Cinema. He’s been working in the industry for 35 years now. The actor is known for his social work for farmers with his foundation ‘NAAM’ operated by Nana Patekar and Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure.

Now, Tanushree and Nana’s controversy is boiling up day by day as people as well as celebrities have also started voicing their opinions on this issue. Notably, people need an answer as Nana is a renowned personality and people have a good image about him in their mind. Whereas, the question also arouses that why Tanushree Dutta is taking up the issue after 10 years as she could’ve raised her voice then too.

As per the latest reports of Bollywood Life, Nana Patekar has landed in Jaisalmer for the shooting of Housefull 4. However, the reports further stated that the actor didn’t even see on the sets of the film. It seems like the actor is hiding from the camera. On the other hand, Tanushree has been reacting to any question raised by people as well as the journalists.

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and others have also raised their support by using hashtag #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta on Twitter.

Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident – I was there. #NanaPatekar [THREAD] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

I was a cub reporter in 2008, assigned by AajTak and Headlines Today to cover the BTS of a song being shot for this film. When I arrived, I was told shooting had been stalled because the actress, #TanushreeDutta was “being difficult”. #NanaPatekar — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

I could see Tanushree on set, visibly upset about something. #NanaPatekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and a man (who I later found was the producer) were having a conversation, while 50-odd dancers sat waiting. The official version was that the “heroine was not cooperating”. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

A while later, shooting resumed. Tanushree resumed work, and a couple shots later, #NanaPatekar joined her. Not long after that, Tanushree walked off set. Shooting halted again. She locked herself in her vanity van, refusing to come out. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Out of nowhere, goons turned up and began banging against the vanity van door. I was told the producers had called them to set. Cops arrived. Amidst this chaos, I got hold of #NanaPatekar. All he said was, “Meri beti jaisi hai”, which didn’t really make any sense at that point. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Eventually, Tanushree’s parents arrived to pick her up. Her car was attacked, the windshield broken. I tried to get in touch with Tanushree to get her version of events. Around midnight, she asked me to come to her place. In tears, she narrated what really happened. #NanaPatekar — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Tanushree told me that after three days of rehearsals, Ganesh Acharya changed every step on the day of shoot. #NanaPatekar was never meant to be part of the choreography, but coerced the producers into getting him to shake a leg with Dutta. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Later, she said, a lewd dance step was introduced on the insistence of #NanaPatekar, so he could touch her inappropriately. That’s where alarm bells rang, and Tanushree decided to walk off set. What she didn’t expect was the aggression shown by the producers after. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

The chat I had with Dutta hours after the incident was identical to the account she’s come out with now. How could a person’s version remain the same a decade later if there wasn’t any truth to it? [Our chat was off-the-record, even though she went on to give interviews later.] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

For anyone who’s either going to be ignoring or downplaying Dutta’s account as a desperate call for attention and question why she didn’t speak out earlier – she did. Interviews by Dutta were followed by a press conference by #NanaPatekar where she was branded “unprofessional”. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

This was a decade ago. It could have possibly been the first instance of a Bollywood actress calling out sexual predators, and her voice was silenced by more powerful men who continued to have flourishing careers. Now she’s found her voice again. Shouldn’t we listen? #NanaPatekar — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Things aren’t the same anymore (even though, they aren’t exactly different either). The #MeToo movement has encouraged women to come out and speak about sexual misconduct in the West. If it’s, in turn, inspiring women in India to speak out, we need to find a way to encourage it. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

We all know there are hundreds and thousands of women who are too afraid to speak out against sexual assault and misconduct, lest they be called “unprofessional”. They will only speak up if we appreciate – even laud – the courage of #TanushreeDutta, and not look the other way. — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

However, recently when Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra raised their support to Tanushree, the actress gave them a hard-hitting reply.

To Twinkle she said, “Thank you, ma’am, for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?” Whereas to Priyanka, she said to Zoom TV, “Well, it’s amazing. She (Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It’s probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it’s not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come.”

She further added, “In the new future we’ll have cases coming forward. So let’s not generalise this thing. There are people who are genuinely supporting me and those are the people who I would like to focus on. But ya, thanks to each and every person who tweeted. It’s great!”

As the controversy has led to several shocking revelations not only by the people in question but also the entire film fraternity as a whole. As they say, one cannot be held guilty unless proven, and despite fans and well-wishers taking sides, it would take a whole lot of investigation into the matter to finally shed light on the truth.