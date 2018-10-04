Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy: NCW files complaint against Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri, Ganesh Acharya

National Council for Women has filed a complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Chocolate director Vivek Agnihotri in the Tanushree Dutta case. The complaint urged to investigate the allegations filed by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Vivek Agnihotri.

After being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday, 3 October. Tanushree later released a statement in reacting to the notice, where she said that she was having to pay the price for “speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India”.

Tanushree Dutta recently accused Nana Patekar of behaving inappropriately and aggressively with her on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Further, the actress also filed charges against Vivek Agnihotri, claiming that the director had asked her “remove her clothes and dance” to give cues to Irrfan Khan for a scene in her debut film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets