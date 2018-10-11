Tanushree Dutta lodges FIR against Nana Patekar and three others in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta registered an FIR against veteran actor Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang, Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya in Oshiwara police station for allegedly molesting her in 2008. The four persons have been booked under section 354 (molestation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code late on Wednesday night.

The FIR was registered late on Wednesday, hours after Dutta had arrived in the police station in her car, clad in a burqa to record her statement in regard to the harassment allegations against Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar. Police sources said Dutta, along with two female witnesses, a hair-dresser and a make-up artist. The witnesses have given a statement corroborating with the sequence of events earlier mentioned by Dutta.

The FIR was lodged after Dutta submitted a complaint letter at Oshiwara police station on October 6. Dutta’s legal representative Advocate Nitin Satpute said, “The accused have been booked and police will now take action against them.” On Tuesday night, Satpute had submitted crucial evidence in the form of documents in support of her complaint letter. The 40-page compilation includes details of the 2008 complaint registered with Goregaon police which talks about the dance sequence in the film, choreographed by Acharya, which Dutta was not happy with.