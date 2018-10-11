Tanushree Dutta files FIR: Women protest outside Oshiwara police station against Nana Patekar, demand arrest

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s controversy is turning into a rage, and has given a momentum to MeToo movement in India. Recently Tanushree registered an FIR against Nana Patekar at the Oshiwara Police station for assaulting her in 2008. And now Nana has been asked to appear before police to record his statement within the next 10 days. However, latest reports suggest how a bunch of women have already started protesting outside Oshiwara Police station demanding Nana Patekar’s arrest in the case.

“We have registered a case against Mr Patekar and others under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC”, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma in interaction with PTI as he added “As of now no arrests have been made and we are investigating the case and inquiries are on.”

Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, who had accompanied her to the police station yesterday, too further revealed, “The statement of Tanushree Dutta has been recorded in English so that she can understand the language. They were writing the statement in Marathi. However, we requested them to write it in English so that what happened 10 years ago would not happen again.”