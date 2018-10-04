Tanushree Dutta controversy: Chocolate AD Sattyajit Gazmer’s wife and actress Sushma Reddy stand by him

Tanushree Dutta controversy is taking a new turn with every passing day. For those living under the rock, Tanushree alleged at Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in2008 and her Chocolate director Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip and dance in front of Irrfan Khan to give him clues. While both Nana and Vivek slammed notices demanding an apology, Chocolate Assistant Director put out a post stating what exactly happened on the sets and stated that Tanushree has wrong accused Vivek for publicity. Now, her fellow co-star of Chocolate Sushma Reddy too reconfirmed the AD Sattyajit Gazmer’s statement and wrote a post on Facebook claiming, “I know Satya Gazmer to be as scrupulous as they come…I just can’t tolerate unnecessary slander, given I was part of the project…hence vouching for what he is saying..” Gazmer’s wife too commented on the post saying that she stands by her husband but later deleted it.

Vivek’s counsel on the other hand gave out a press statement: “The allegations levelled against my client Mr. Vivek Agnihotri by Ms. Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with mala-fide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her and all the news agencies that have engaged in unethical and immoral conduct to promote sensational journalism without any diligence or proper verification and with the intent of defaming my client.

Tanushree confirmed receiving the notice and claimed that this is what an actress has to face for speaking the truth.