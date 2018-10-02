Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy: ‘This was ten years back, I was a kid back then’, says Shakti Kapoor

Tanushree Dutta was all over the news when she claimed that she was harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. And after that the actress gained humongous support from Bollywood, celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna called her brave for raising her voice against the horror she faced. And now when actor Shakti Kapoor was asked on the ongoing controversy he said, “I have just returned from the US yesterday, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa’s pooja.” Talking about the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row to ANI, Shakti said, “I don’t know anything about this case.” After asking the reporter about the details of the case, laughing it off, Shakti Kapoor said, “This was ten years back, I was a kid back then.”

The actor also expressed his grief as he spoke about the passing away of Krishna Raj Kapoor to ANI and said, “To be very honest I was shocked when Rishi Kapoor tweeted saying that he was unwell and that he was going to the USA. After that when I woke up in the morning, I received the news of his mother’s passing away. My heart goes out to the Kapoor family.”

However, Nana Patekar denied all the allegations on him and said that he will see what can be done legally. The latest buzz is that Nana Patekar with the help of is lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar has filed a legal notice against the actress of maligning his image.