Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar Controversy: Swara Bhasker lashes out at Bigg Boss 12 makers for posing with MNS workers

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s controversy is getting into a political fiasco, after the rumours started spreading that Tanushree might land into Bigg Boss 12 house as an wild card contestant. And soon after that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers visited Colors office and handed a letter to makers. And threaten them of violence if Tanushree Dutta enters the house.

Reacting to this actress Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account and called out the show runners for their lack of guts in the matter and for supporting hooliganism.

Swara tweeted, “IS THIS A JOKE?????? Or are we now just okay with institutionalised hooliganism?????? And who takes pictures with the goons that threaten vandalism????? WHAT IS WRONG WITH US GUYS??!????”.

Swara was one of the first celebrity from Bollywood who supported Tanushree. When Salman Khan and the host of Bigg Boss was asked about the ongoing controversy he refused to answer and stayed mum.

Tanushree earlier in an interview said that she was molested on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss in 2008 and no one stood by her side during that time.