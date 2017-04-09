Tanuj turns a cricketer

Tanuj Virwani’s film career may get a new lease of life, thanks to Farhan Akhtar’s Powerplay. The series revolves around the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has already piqued curiosity surrounding the project. Virwani was laying low after his last film ‘One Night Stand’ sank without a trace at the box-office. “Actually I was getting ready for my new project ‘Powerplay’ produced by Excel Entertainment,” Virwani clarifies.

But word on the street was that he got the role due to his film background. “No it’s not true. I auditioned for the part like any other actor and got a call back from Excel a few days later asking me if I would be interested in being a part of it. The whole idea of doing India’s largest web series, based on cricket and having it produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Amazon prime was mouth watering,” says Virwani.

Apart from films, Virwani’s passion for writing and directing has led him to start his own production house Pin Drop Violence Films. “We currently make short films which we send for festivals all over the world. Even though cinema has a universal language be it features or short film, this platform offers a lot of purity sans expectation. It is a good way for any creative person to express themselves,” he says.