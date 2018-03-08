Tannishtha Chatterjee turns writer for Onir

Acclaimed actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on to her new vocation. She turns writer with a film entitled “Driving Lessons”. Tannishtha said: “It’s an idea I had been toying with for some time about a relationship that grows between a driving instructor and the woman whom he teaches to drive over a period of two weeks. The film addresses issues such as class differences and women’s empowerment but in a light, unostentatious way. I didn’t want my first attempt at writing to be top heavy with ideas and messages.”

The challenge of playing a woman who is not economically challenged was what attracted Tannishtha to this film. “I think I’ve done enough of those roles that require me to be impoverished and oppressed. Though the challenge of making every underprivileged character dignified and unvanquished is welcome, at the moment I am done with playing these crushed, oppressed women in crumpled cotton saris. The last of these roles for now is in director Amit Kumar’s ‘Monsoon Shootout’, where I play Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife once again. I shot for this film seven years ago.”

The film, directed by Onir, pairs Tannishtha with Onir’s protege Ashish Bisht. Bisht plays a younger man to Tannishta’s character of the bored housewife in search of excitement behind the wheels.