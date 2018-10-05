Tanmay Bhat on TLC’s Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua: I played fat jokes on my own self to overcome sadness

Tanmay bhat was recently on the show ‘TLC’s Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua’ where he talked about how he became a stand-up comedian, and how he used to write fat jokes on himself to make others laugh.

When Mallika Dua asked about how he feels about his journey so far, Tanmay Bhat, said, “Initially I started with open mics and then my first year was all about me making fat jokes on myself. When they started to respond to my jokes and laughed; it almost felt like my sadness has gone forever. Problems like having no friends, never spoken to girls; everything got fixed in that laugh and since then I had decided to do this forever.”

He later shared an interesting incident in his life which he will never forget, he said, “I want to share an incident with you. This happened just after my new series ON AIR WITH AIB. My hoardings were everywhere for the promotions and I was getting many marriage proposals as well. Later, I got involved in a controversy where I made fun of two legendary people. Right when the controversy hit, I got a call from this girl’s father saying my daughter is lesbian and he ended the proposal immediately. (Laughs)”.

Mallika Dua later said few words about Tanamy, she said, “Shooting with Tanmay is always a party. We have great comic synergy that’s infectious. He’s one of my favorite people to shoot with.”

In each episode of Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Mallika calls a guest and while enjoying cooking food they talk about the guest’s life and they share the stories from the past.