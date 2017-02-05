Tanishaa turns style guru

Tanishaa Mukerji has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. The ‘Neal N Nikki’ actress, who has managed to grab eye balls during her recent red carpet outings, has now started an Instagram fashion and make-up related series of posts, sharing some easy DIY tips, and it is becoming increasingly famous with her followers.

Tanishaa, who has always been a risk-taker, has got a humongous fan following online and she sure knows how to keep her fans busy. Speaking to FPJ, she shares, “I simply love the idea of dressing up. My growing up years gave me a deeper interest in styling. I love to play around and experiment with day-to-day styling. It could be anything, like converting something vintage and giving it a modern twist. Through Instagram, I’m just encouraging rather sharing my personal grooming and style tips which anyone can follow at home. Someone has rightly said, fashion can be bought but style one must possess.”

Well, we look forward to seeing her again on screen!