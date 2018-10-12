Tanishaa Mukerji trolled for posting topless picture; social media users call her ‘psycho’

Tanishaa Mukerji, better known as Kajol’s sister has been on a break from films or even television for that matter. The once upon a time actress has however, been active on social media for a while but was last seen and remembered for her shrieks in Bigg Boss.

Her recent topless picture on Instagram has become a sensational topic for the social media users, and they have started trolling Tanishaa for her awkward post.

One social media users wrote, “Keep your skin with you rather then showing it ..what does this image of urs prove ?”

While other wrote, “Have no other option then to take your clothes off, to be in highlight”

This is not the first time that celebs are getting trolled, many top Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have been the victim of social media troll.

Tanishaa Mukerji was last seen in the 2016-film Anna: Kisan Baburao Hazare, directed by Shashank Udapurkar. In the film, Tanishaa essayed the role of a journalist. Yesterday, an excited sister took to Twitter to praise the performance of elder sister, Kajol. Tanishaa wrote, “Watched #helicoptereela my sister is a flawless performer!It’s amazing2see her again on screen looking so stunning &no r mom was’nt a #helicoptermom but @kajol definitely had tinges of 1&it’s great 2Cher play it so exaggerated in this film! Love u baby @kajol go check herout…”