Just a day ago actress turned film producer Tanishaa Mukherji rung in her birthday with her family. While the celebration was a small one at home with a cake cutting session that was attended by mother Tanuja, sister Kajol Devgn with her husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug, Tanishaa seems to be enjoying the homely celebration.

Tanishaa brings in her birthday with sister Kajol, Ajay Devgn and mother Tanuja Taking to the social networking site Instagram, Tanishaa shared an image from the celebrations saying, “Thank u all for my birthday wishes and for making my birthday sooooo extra special! I love u soooo much! #sistersrule #momsrock #yuggy #family #love #life #extraordinary #birthday”. While Kajol, we hear, gifted sister Tanishaa a pair of beautiful earrings, Tanishaa’s niece Nysa sadly was missing from the celebrations since she is busy studying in Singapore.