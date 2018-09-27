Free Press Journal
Tamiur's nanny doesn't come cheap! This is the salary she is getting paid to look after little prince

Tamiur’s nanny doesn’t come cheap! This is the salary she is getting paid to look after little prince

By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 08:30 pm
Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzis favourite and his pictures and videos go viral in no time. Taimur also has a fan page accounts, and people are always curious to know what the little one is up to. The obsession level is so high that people have created a fan page of Taimur’s nanny, who is always spotted carrying Taimur in her arms during his outings. Well, the nanny doesn’t come cheap, according to Bollywood Life, the salary that Taimur’s nanny, Savitri gets would complex Engineers, MBA’s and IT professionals. Apart from the salary, the lady also gets overtime fees and perks.

The reports say, “Taimur’s nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go upto Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she’s spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra.”

Taimur’s nanny was recruited by a high profile agency in Juhu that recruits domestic help for the stars. Apart from salary , she has been allotted high-end cars for her and Taimur.


