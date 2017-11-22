Tamil star Arya takes to social media looking for a bride

Tamil film actor Arya has now proved he is different, unlike many of other celebs, Arya made an official announcement on his decision to find out his soulmate. Arya took to social media and posted a video stating that he is looking for a bride. In the video, he asked if any girl is interested to be his wife.

In the video, Arya says, “Last week, there was a video of me at the gym. It was a prank by my friends. But what was said is true – I am looking for my life partner. Generally, people look for their life partner through their friends, family, or through matrimonial sites. But I am not like that. I don’t have any demands or conditions. If you like me, and if you think I will make a good life partner, please call – 7330173301. This is not a joke or a prank. This is my life matter, please call at this number. Waiting for your call,” reports The News Minute.

Interestingly, Arya also launched a website just to find his soulmate- http://www.mapillaiarya.com and requested aspiring candidates to send their request with details, photos and videos as well. It also has provision to enter the girl’s name, parents name, date of birth, address, mobile number, qualification, occupation, NRI/citizen, country, mother tongue, relationship status and the reason why the girl wishes to be his life partner. Not just singles, divorced women can also apply. And soon after Arya made the announcement, the video has gone viral with many netizens commenting on it.

But, from the terms and conditions mentioned on the web site, it looks like it is actually for a reality show, The News Minute report adds. The Mapillai Arya entry process has its rules and regulations, female suitors will have auditions, will be given specific tasks and short-listed suitors will have to participate in promotional activity without no money payable.

