Mumbai: Tamil movie “Vikram Vedha” will be remade in Hindi by its original director duo Pushkar and Gayatri. Reliance Entertainment, with Friday Filmworks and Y Not Studios will produce the film, for which writer-filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will step in as the writer and creative producer.

“Vikram Vedha” is a neo-noir action crime thriller film originally written and directed by Pushkar and Gayatri.

Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: “‘Vikram Vedha’ is one of the best films to be made in recent times. This incredible collaboration is also a coming together of a dream creative team that would do true justice to a film like that.”

Pandey said the “unique” film is a story to be retold to the Hindi audience the world over.

“We have all grown up on the Vikram Betaal mythology, but this out-of-the-box contemporary treatment makes it a must-see movie.”

For Y Not Studios’ S. Sashikanth, this will be the third co-production in Hindi after “Saala Khadoos” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”.

“We are super excited to join hands with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C studios spearheaded by the dynamic Neeraj Pandey for our third production. With this great team, we are looking forward to a blockbuster Hindi version of ‘Vikram Vedha'”.