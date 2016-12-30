Tamannaah Bhatia intimate New Year plan

New Year is just around the corner and all the B-town glitterati have taken off from this buzzing city to welcome 2017. While many celebrities have opted for far off destinations to celebrate the onset of the New Year, but the vivacious Tamannaah Bhatia has a different plan.

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia has been working round the clock given to her various work commitments. 2016 has indeed been an eventful year with successful film releases in Bollywood and down south. The actress had been travelling across the globe for the same, which left her with very little time for herself and her family.

A source close to the actress informs, “Being a family person, Tamannaah loves spending time with her close family and friends. Hence, the thoughtful actress has decided to spend her new year’s eve with her family and close friends at her Mumbai home.”

Tamannaah says. “This year has been pretty hectic with multiple shoots and events which needed me to travel extensively. I have hardly been able to spend time with my parents, brother and my friends. So I thought what better than bringing in the New Year with my closest people. 2016 was very exciting with and gave me a lot of experiences and learning. I eagerly look forward to see what 2017 has for me.”

At work front, the actress will be soon seen in the much awaited film ‘Baahubali part 2’.