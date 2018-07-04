Talented ‘Bharat’ actress Disha Patani shares glimpse of her painting which will amaze you; check out

While Bollywood is where Disha Patani wanted to make a name in, the actress has now also become an internet sensation. Especially after the stupendous success of Baaghi 2, Disha’s fan base has only been increasing. After bagging the coveted Salman Khan starrer Bharat, Disha now recently took her fans by a surprise on social media by expressing her love for painting.

Not just that, Disha Patani also gave a glimpse of her painting skills and trust us, it left everyone surprised! While the actress confessed that she has drawn after ages after this posting this picture as her Instagram story, we were definitely left amazed seeing her creativity and painting skills.

Interestingly, Disha’s Bharat co-star Salman Khan too is known for his artistic skills and it seems that the sets of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will probably get to see some interesting works in the field of drawing and painting.

On the other hand, speaking of her role in Bharat, Disha Patani is expected to essay the role of a trapeze artist of the 60s in a circus. The actress is also supposed to showcase many stunts as a circus member and has been undergoing immense training for the same. While the film is expected to go on floor this month, Disha will be taking lessons for her stunts from an international crew who has been invited to India for the same.

On the other hand, she has already started a brief prepping session with a local trainer. In fact, she has also been sharing sneak-peeks from the said sessions on her social media pages. Talking about Bharat, the film is a remake of the Korean drama Ode To My Father and features Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady. The film is expected to hit the big screen during Eid next year.