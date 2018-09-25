‘Takht’ jodis revealed! Alia Bhatt paired with Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor with Ranveer Singh?

Karan Johar is all set to give us a period drama treat in 2020 with his upcoming multi-starrer ‘Takht’ which stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Ever since, the film’s announcement, fans are excited to know who will be playing what character in the film.

According to a buzz Alia and Janhvi will be romancing with Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. As per a source told Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt, who will be playing Dilras Banu Begum will be paired with Vicky Kaushal who will be playing Aurangzeb in ‘Takht’. The two have shared screen space before in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful ‘Raazi’. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh who will be playing Dara Shukoh will be romancing Janhvi Kapoor who will playing Mughal princess, Nadira Banu Begum.

Reportedly, Takht traces the relationship between Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara. Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar’s role information is not yet revealed while Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Jahanara. Takht is going to be the biggest challenge for Karan as he will be directing the period drama for the first time.

On the work front, KJo’s production venture, ‘Kalank’ starring, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha is slated to release on April 19, 2019.