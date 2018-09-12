Take That! Arjun Kapoor slams troll for calling him molester: It signifies lack of basic human understanding

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Namastey England’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. Recently, the actor was trolled on Twitter when his co-star shared a video of a new song from the movie on which a user wrote, “Is it only me or Arjun Kapoor looks like a molester in the pic (sic).” To this the actor gave a fitting reply. Arjun quoting the Tweet said, “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women’s safety lightly or as a joke.”

Is it only me or arjun kapoor looks like a molester in the pic. — Social_layman (@Social_layman) September 11, 2018



When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

Arjun is among the B-town celebs who stands-up against the trolls along with Neha Dhupia, Swara Bhasker to name few. Arjun regularly blast the trolls on social media for their nasty comments. Few months back, when an online portal judge sister Janhvi on her clothes, he lambasts them for using derogatory words. Meanwhile, directed by Vipul Shah, ‘Namastey London’ will hit the screens on October 19 and Arjun is teaming up with Parineeti for the second time after ‘Ishaqzaade’.