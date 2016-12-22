Take a break? No thanks, says Priyanka Chopra

With great powers come great responsibilities. Priyanka Chopra is a testimony of the same. After ruling Bollywood, she took a step ahead and became the lead of an American television soap titled Quantico.

Then she bagged a Hollywood film, Baywatch in which she’ll be seen playing the villain opposite Dwayne Johnson. Then she ventured into Indian regional cinema as a producer. After giving a smashing hit just with her second film, Ventilator, Priyanka, the producer’s boat set sail.

Shuttling between India and America, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be coming up with her third regional which will be a Punjabi film. For this film, Priyanka flew to India to promote it on The Kapil Sharma Show. Titled Sarvann, Priyanka was accompanied by the cast including RanjitBawa and Simi Chahal into the show. Priyanka Chopra’s mother and also a producer of the movie Dr. Madhu Chopra was also present.

As for Bollywood, Priyanka has apparently signed two Hindi films which will go on floor in 2017. Her last Hindi film, Jai Gangajaal wasn’t very impressive and did not manage to leave a mark.