Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Taimur walking hand in hand with daddy Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing you’ll see today; watch video

Taimur walking hand in hand with daddy Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing you’ll see today; watch video

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 07:48 pm
FOLLOW US:

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan is trying to give as much time as he can to Taimur. The duo is getting clicked together very often, and today they were snapped together walking hand in hand on the streets of Mumbai. Well, Kareena seems to be busy with her upcoming projects, so Saif is looking after Taimur as much he can.

Talking about the pictures, Taimur can be seen having a good time as he is enjoying the afternoon walk with daddy.

The little munchkin looks cute and obedient as he follows his fathers’ footsteps.


Take a look at the video and photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#saifalikhan with #taimuralikhan snapped @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…