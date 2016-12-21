Taimur: The new Pataudi kid; Congratulation’s pour in from Bollywood stars

Mumbai: Bollywood’s star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was on Tuesday blessed with their first child, a son, whom they have named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Amrita Arora and Sonam Kapoor sent out congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Karisma Kapoor: “It’s a baby boy that makes me a proud maasi!”

Soha Ali Khan: “Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well.”

Kunal Khemu: “Lots of love and happiness to both Bhai (Saif) and Kareena. It’s been a happy morning welcoming the beautiful baby boy.”

Amrita Arora: “My darling, welcome to the best club everrrrr… ‘Mommy club’. Love you.”

Karan Johar: “My Bebo had a baby boy! I am so so happy! Taimur Ali Khan.”

Sonam Kapoor: “Congratulations my darling Bebo and Saif! Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is going to be the apple of everyone’s eye… Mini Nawab.”

Satish Kaushik: “Congrats to my favourite heroine and person Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for the arrival of baby boy Taimur Ali Khan.”

Tusshar Kapoor: “Even more glorious life with God’s blessing in hand! Cheers to Saif and her both and peace and everlasting joy to the little prince.”

Kajal Aaggarwal: “Hearty wishes to the adorable couple #KareenaKapoor and #SaifAliKhan on the arrival of your lil bundle of joy! #TaimurAliKhan.”

Sophie Choudry: “Woohoooooo … this is such amazing news!!! #TaimurAliKhan May God bless the little bundle of joy with health, happiness & a bright future.”

