Taimur imitates us doing yoga by making some painful noises: Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s 17 months old son, Taimur, is paparaazi’s favourite. Their cameras always try to capture all his activities when he is outside his house. Recently, we got to know how he is in the house, under his parent’s surveillance.

On the ocassion of Father’s Day, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son Taimur’s in-house activities in his candid interview with DNA. “For example, Taimur wakes up at 7.30 am, I am up by 9 am. He comes, takes the torch by my bed and puts it in his mouth like the doctor. He keeps doing things like that. He likes to see the moon, which is nice. He watches it before he goes to sleep every day. He loves nature and is quite outdoorsy. He imitates us doing yoga by making some painful noises which obviously, I’m making while I’m stretching. He does a good side bend and falls over.” revealed Saif who is enjoying his son’s quirkiness.

Saif also admires Taimur’s social life which he thinks is actually more happening than his life. “I think the whole country loves Taimur. He’s a great energy to have around you. He has quite a happening social life, too. Right now, he is not even home, he’s gone for his evening time out with friends! He’s very busy, ” joked Saif.

Taimur is currently holidaying in London with parents, Kareena and Saif.