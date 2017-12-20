Taimur birthday celebrations kick-off with Christmas theme; see pics shared by Karisma Kapoor
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur, rang in his birthday at Pataudi Palace with a Christmas theme.
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor took a selfie with a Christmas tree with lots of stars. The sisters were seen in shades of green, and were looking gorgeous in pictures. Karisma, who shared the picture on Instagram, captioned it with many hashtags including “#christmasfeels,” “#birthdayeve” and “#pataudidiaries.”
Another picture Karisma shared saw Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and her cousin Zahaan and uncle Karan Kapoor also join in. Butm birthday boy Taimur’s has been missing from this pics.
Karisma has been updating all with events in the Pataudi Palace since her arrival. Karisma shared a picture of the family including Taimur’s cousins, Kiaan and Samiera, and grandmother Babita, Kareena enjoying a tractor ride.
Also she shared a picture where Taimur learning horse-riding with Saif Ali Khan a few days before his birthday.
Kareena, Saif and entire Kapoor and Pataudi family reached Pataudi palace five days before for Taimur’s first birthday. Karisma had shared an inside picture of Pataudi Palace on Monday. The Palace was lit up with light and decoration.
Karisma also shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and herself posing in front of camera.