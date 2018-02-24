Taimur and Inaaya, Bollywood’s famous cousins, clicked in one frame! How would you describe this picture?

Bollywood star kids are talk of the town and Saif-Kareena’s little baby boy Taimur became an internet sensation since he was born. And now, the famous cousins in Bollywood, Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have been spotted in one frame. Looking at the picture, they both look adorable and very much similar. Inaaya and Taimur together raise the cuteness quotient. The former’s chubby cheeks and green eyes can melt anyone’s heart.

Talking more about the pictures, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and posted two pictures; in one Taimur and Inaaya are in one frame and in second picture they both are with their mommies. Soha once revealed that Saif’s son Taimur is kept away from Inaaya because he might somehow hurt Inaaya.

Carpooling! ❤️

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

“Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is,” India Today had quoted Soha as saying.

“Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent,” she had told the publication.