Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, check out pictures

Taimur Ali Khan is ringing in his first birthday, and the social media is flooding with adorable wishes for the baby. The pictures from Taimur’s birthday celebration are straight out of a fairy tale and Aunt Karisma Kapoor, who has been keeping the fans updated about little Nawab’s birthday festivities, shared new photos from Pataudi Palace featuring Taimur, which are extremely adorable.

Now, as the evening draws closer, Taimur has already cut his first birthday cake and the first picture of the same is out already. In photos shared by his aunt, where we can see baby Taimur cutting his birthday cake and playing with it at the same time while Saif and Kareena can’t take their eyes off each other.

Take look at baby Taimur’s birthday celebration’s:

